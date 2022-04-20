Third death by BBMP vehicle in a month: 39-year-old dies after being run over by garbage truck

A 39-year-old bank employee has become the latest to die under the wheels of a compactor contracted by the BBMP near the Nayandahalli underpass on Monday evening.

Traffic police said Padmini D, a single mother, was riding home on her two-wheeler when the garbage truck knocked her dead.

“She had just entered the Nayandahalli underpass from Tumakuru Road towards Mysuru Road between 7.30 and 8 pm when the accident happened. The woman lost balance and fell down on the right side of the road after the truck bumped into her vehicle from behind. The front left wheels of the truck ran over her,” said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (Traffic) West.

A case of rash and negligent driving and overspeeding has been booked against the driver who fled the scene soon after the accident. Padmini, whose husband is learnt to have perished in the Covid outbreak, has a daughter.

The BBMP said the driver was an experienced person, promising precautionary measures to avert fatalities.

Two previous incidents

A 76-year-old man died when a speeding BBMP garbage truck struck his bike near REVA University on Thanisandra Main Road on April 1.

On March 21, Akshaya (14) died after a garbage truck knocked her down as she tried crossing the busy Airport Road near the Hebbal bus stand in North Bengaluru.

