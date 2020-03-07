Three grads, college dropout held with Rs 50L worth of drugs

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested four interstate drug peddlers from Kerala who brought ganja, Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) strips, hashish and hashish oil for customers.

The police seized drugs worth Rs 50 lakh from the peddlers, three of whom are graduates.

The arrested are Thiruvananthapuram residents Hari Krishnan M (26), Rahul M G (26) and Hari Shankar (26), while Muhammed Fubin (24) hails from Kozhikode.

The police seized 7 kg of ganja, 70 LSD strips, 170 gram of hashish, 12.3 kg of hashish oil, five mobile phones and Rs 3,000 in cash.

The peddlers were arrested when they had come to sell the drugs to their customers near the Bhattarahalli signal on Old Madras Road in KR Puram. The police received a tip-off from informants and swooped down on them.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said: “The arrested persons are well-educated, but got into drug peddling in their greed to make easy and quick money."

An investigating officer said the main customers of the peddlers were students, IT professionals and businessmen. They contacted the customers by phone and supplied the drugs.

The peddlers got their supply from a dealer in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. They brought the drugs to the city by travelling on buses. The men were involved in the drug trade for the past year.

While Krishnan is a qualified mechanical engineer, Rahul has done his master's in computer science, Shankar has a BSc degree and Fubin discontinued studies after PUC.

The men are unemployed and were earning through drug peddling.