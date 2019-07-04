TN men use Bluetooth-enabled tablet to steal cars

The southeast division police have arrested two people who used a Bluetooth-enabled tablet to open the locks of parked cars and drove them away.

The accused, Babu from Vellore and Saddam Hussain from Chennai, were arrested for stealing 15 cars worth Rs 1 crore in southeastern Bengaluru for the past few months.

The duo was arrested in a pub following a tip-off and they confessed to the crime following detailed questioning, said Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast.

The DCP further said the accused visited the city and looked for high-end cars parked in residential areas. Once they singled out the car, they used the tablet to open the locks and drive the vehicle to Chennai, where they would sell the car to throw-away prices.

During the interrogation, one of the accused –a car mechanic- said he bought a Bluetooth-enabled tablet online used by car showroom staff to access the vehicles.

South-east division police further arrested eight state and interstate criminals and solved 59 cases of HBT, vehicle lifting and attention diversion. They seized Rs 1.68 crore worth jewels and vehicles.