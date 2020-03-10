Tweet leads to arrest of ganja-smoking cabbie

A Twitter post helped the police arrest a ganja-smoking cab driver on Sunday.

The KG Halli police tracked down Roshan Zameer (36) four hours after a Twitter user posted a video of the cab driver smoking ganja in his automobile in HBR Layout, East Bengaluru.

The Twitter user had also tagged Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa and other officers.

A medical test confirmed that Zameer was under the influence of drugs. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A police officer said Zameer, a resident Yaseen Nagar, had been consuming drugs such as ganja for the past few years. “We are trying to trace the drug peddler,” the officer added, urging members of the public to pass information about drug users and peddlers.