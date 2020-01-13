Two arrested for attack on BJP worker

The Kalasipalya police who are investigating a case of attempt-to-murder on Varun Bhoopalam (34), an RSS and BJP party worker and also a follower of MP Tejasvi Surya, have arrested two conspirators of the attack on December 22.

The police haven't revealed the names of the duo as the main attackers are still at large. An investigating officer said, "We have arrested two persons who are just the conspirators of the attack. The four attackers are still at large. Efforts are on to nab them."

Meanwhile, the officer confirmed that the attack on Varun was over support to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Varun was part of a gathering in front of the Town Hall and was returning to his father's shop on JC Road after Surya's speech on CAA when the attack took place.

A gang of armed men attacked Varun, who was on a scooter, at Kalasipalya and fled the scene. All of them were wearing helmets.

The police had initially ruled out the CAA angle and alleged that it was over personal enmity.

Varun was hospitalised for more than a week and was discharged after a surgery.