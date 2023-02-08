Two arrested over death and ‘secret’ burial of Bangla man

Two persons have been arrested over the death of a rag picker whose body was buried quietly without informing the police.

The arrested are identified as Mohammad Ramzan, 40, and Rasal, 24, both residents of the sheds in Seegehalli and are said to be from West Bengal.

The victim was identified as M D Rasul Hawladar (30), a suspected illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. Hawladar was working under Ramzan and was staying in the shed provided by him. He had allegedly killed himself in the shed on January 14.

His body was buried in Khajisonnanahalli’s Eidgah and Kabristan land belonging to Jamia Masjid. The remains of the body were exhumed on February 4 with court permission and were subjected to a post-mortem. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to know the exact cause of the death.

According to a senior officer, they were told that Hawladar is from Bangladesh, but they are yet to verify it. “We have searched for his documents and found some documents having the address of Swarupnagar, North 24, West Bengal. We are investigating the case to ascertain the nationality of the deceased. If he is from Bangladesh, we will have to alert the officials of their country,” the officer added.

Hawladar’s relative Achiman Sheikh, 32, working as a maid with Ramzan’s wife, had filed the complaint against Ramzan and Rasal. She had told DH and the police that she and Hawladar were from Bangladesh, but the police found all of them had Indian IDs.

Hawladar was assigned to pick up plastic bottles and other discarded items on a bicycle.

Hawladar and Ramzan used to often get into arguments over the payment.

Ramzan was not paying Hawladar properly and when he asked for money, Ramzan allegedly abused and beat him. Ramzan used to scold Hawladar and insult him saying he was unfit or not a good employee for full payment.

Hawladar was also disturbed for not sending money to his wife for the last two months. Depressed over the harassment, Hawladar killed himself by hanging with a dhoti.