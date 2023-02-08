Police track down car driver behind fatal hit-and-run near Mehkri Circle

Police have tracked down a car driver who fatally knocked down a pedestrian and sped off in a hit-and-run case last month. The identity of the deceased pedestrian has also been ascertained.

Around 11.15 pm on June 26, a car moving from Hebbal towards the city centre ran over a pedestrian near the Four Seasons hotel on Ballari Road. The victim was trying to cross the road from the HQTC bus stop to the Four Seasons hotel. After the crash, the driver of the car didn’t stop.

Passersby rushed to the rescue of the pedestrian, who had suffered injuries to his head and other parts of his body. He was taken to Baptist Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Investigating the case proved challenging for the police. They had to identify the deceased as well as the car driver.

A seven-member team led by Sadashivanagar traffic police inspector Madhusudhan G K had to toil for several days before tasting success.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Venkatesh while the car driver was identified as Ravi C, 42, a resident of Sadahalli. Ravi had set out from Devanahalli and was on his way to Koramangala when he knocked Venkatesh down. The car is owned by Nagarjuna S R, a businessman from Chikkajala.

Ravi has been arrested and the car has been seized, said Kala Krishnaswamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East).

The car driver faces charges of causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving under IPC Sections 304A and 279. He will also be prosecuted for failing to discharge the duties of a driver in the case of an accident under Sections 134 (a and b) of the India Motor Vehicles Act.