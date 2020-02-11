Two Bangladeshis with Indian passports caught at KIA

Immigration officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday caught two Bangladeshi nationals who were trying to board a flight to Malaysia using Indian passports.

The accused have been identified as Tiual Barua Das Arnab (21), a native of Chittagong, who had reached India on a tourist visa in August 2019. He approached a local agent, who managed to get him a passport using forged ID cards. He was then sent to a mutt in Nagpur, where he remained for a few months before getting a visa to enter Malaysia.

Officials said that he reached the immigration check at KIA and was detained on suspicion. A detailed interrogation led to him confessing to the crime. Just two hours after he was detained, officials detained and questioned 28-year-old Akel Barua Roy Tanmoy, who was also trying to fly from KIA to Malaysia.

He admitted to having entered India by crossing the border illegally and said that he had stayed in Kolkata for a while before getting a valid passport through an agent.

According to sources, Roy also spent some time in Nagpur before procuring a visa to enter Malaysia. The police are now on the lookout for the agent who helped them acquire Indian passport.