Two held for trying to sell pangolins in Bengaluru

Two men who were allegedly trying to sell two pangolins in the city have been arrested, police said. It’s illegal to sell pangolins.

Suresh, 40, from Sandur, Ballari district, and his associate Madhusudhan, 30, from Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, were caught carrying a gunny bag in a “suspicious” manner near the Kooli Nagar bridge in Nandini Layout, North Bengaluru, on Monday.

A police team headed by Nandini Layout police inspector B L Lohith rounded up the duo and snatched the bag containing the pangolins.

According to police, Suresh worked as a driver while Madhusudhan was a middleman dealing in wildlife

animals.

The men captured the pangolins from the Kumarswamy Gudda forest in Sandur taluk and brought them to Bengaluru, looking for a customer.

The men were booked under the Wildlife Act and remanded in judicial custody. The pangolins were handed over to the forest department for rehabilitation, the police

added.