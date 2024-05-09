Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka says BJP spreading falsehood about Congress manifesto, PM ignoring dignity of post

"Whenever there is a discussion on the TV during the elections, it is always based on religion in order to raise an irrelevant issue. Someday you will say the Congress party is going to steal your buffalo. Sometimes you will say the Congress party will enter your house with an X-ray machine and take away your jewellery."

"The prime minister is saying this. He is holding such a big post... he is not looking at its dignity. Whatever comes to his mind, he is saying it so that your attention gets diverted. Basic questions are not being raised because in the last 10 years, Modi ji's government has not done anything to answer those questions," she said.