Water tanker mows down teen girl outside her home

Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 30 2020, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 00:43 ist
An SSLC student died after being run over by a water tanker near her house in Kumaraswamy Layout, South Bengaluru, on Saturday, police said. 

Kala B (15) had stepped out of her house in Weavers Colony to fetch water from a nearby borewell when the speeding tanker struck her around 9.30 am, a senior police officer said. 

Her mother happened to witness the accident and ran to her rescue. She took her to the hospital with the help of neighbours, but it was too late. Kala was declared dead on arrival. 

Meanwhile, the tanker driver abandoned the vehicle and ran for his life. 

The Kumaraswamy Layout police seized the tanker and are searching for the driver. 

Kala studied in a government school and her parents are daily wage workers. 

