Woman accuses Bengaluru private firm of job fraud

A 25-year-old woman has filed a complaint against the CEO and officials of a company, alleging that they cheated her and 20 others by collecting money for jobs they promised, but never provided.

In her complaint, Nayana M T has charged the CEO and 22 employees — including the manager and HR personnel — working with IndianMoney’s ffreedom App of promising part time jobs with a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. They made them subscribe to the app by paying Rs 2,999.

They later asked Nayana and other job aspirants to get other candidates subscribed to the app.

Between November and April, the job aspirants approached friends and relatives to subscribe to the app. Those who failed to meet the targets were asked to pay the shortfall. Nayana told DH that people who achieved the target were promised jobs in corporate offices with a monthly salary and incentives totalling around Rs 60,000.

Meanwhile, the company raised the target to Rs 1 lakh and offered aspirants a telemarketing job, after their repeated barrage of questions. They were asked to work for nine to 12 hours in an office to generate more subscriptions. The aspirants opposed this move and resigned.

Sudheer C S, founder and managing director of IndianMoney and the main accused in the case, told DH that complainants were promised a free subscription, then offered a work-from-home option and given a target after an introductory workshop.

“To reach their target and get promotions, they got their family members, relatives, and friends to subscribe. A couple of our staff misguided them on the way to reach the target. Once I got to know what was happening, the employees were terminated and we made them pay the money to the aspirants,” he said.

Sudheer said people making allegations had quit on their own as they could not reach their target. “They have been making allegations since February. We have already filed a defamation case against a YouTube channel that uploaded defamatory content against us. I am not aware of the FIR; we will take legal steps against the complainant, too,” Sudheer said.