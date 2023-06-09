Woman seeks action against social media account for rape threats

A 24-year-old woman approached the police seeking action against a person who threatened to rape her during a live broadcast on a social media account on June 6. The police have registered a case under charges of sexual harassment and the Information Technology Act against a Facebook account profile named Paddu Maharaj.

According to the complaint filed by Pallavi (name changed), a resident of Banashankari, she discovered a Facebook video on the profile named Paddu Maharaj while she was in Vijayanagar around 4 pm on Wednesday. The video, lasting 14 minutes, was a live broadcast that took place at 4 pm on June 6.

During the live video, the individual in question spoke about the victim, making threats of rape. Additionally, he used derogatory language to comment on her character and caste. Pallavi informed the police that the content of the video was abusive and an insult to her modesty.

She further stated that she does not know the person responsible, and she was shocked to see such a video posted about her. The police are currently investigating the case. They have discovered multiple Facebook accounts under the name Paddu Maharaj, some of which contain abusive posts about others, including politicians.