Bengaluru doctors share their experiences of receiving Covid-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's Covid-19 vaccination drive and asserted that the Made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a "decisive victory" for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

As the nation saw the world's largest vaccination drive coming to life on January 16, health professionals who received it on the first day shared their experiences of being part of the landmark event.

Follow live updates on the Covid-19 vaccine here

It was a festive atmosphere, said Dr Sandesh Khadelwal, a neurosurgeon at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) who got inoculated today at the PMSSY super-speciality ward in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. "It was all done without any delay. So far, I've had no side effects. There is no pain even in the vaccinated area," he said.

"I got a call and a message yesterday from the BBMP that I have been chosen to be vaccinated today at 9 am and I was ready for it."

"The festival-like atmosphere was necessary to allay apprehensions of the people who were getting vaccinated. Every frontline worker needs to be vaccinated. I'm working in the Covid-19 ward and we need to take it. At least we can be barriers to the infection."

Also Read — Covid-19 vaccination starts in India: 10 things to know

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, who was also vaccinated today, said, "It's been two and a half hours since I was vaccinated and so far I've had no side effects."

"Today was a red-letter day for all of us in the healthcare field. After being bruised and battered by Covid-19 for over a year, we finally have come up with the indigenous vaccine that’s manufactured in India, tested in India, and rolled out by our honourable Prime Minister today," he said.

Also Read — Here's who shouldn't be taking Covid-19 vaccine

"The process of vaccination was extremely smooth right from the time I entered the centre to the time I left."

"They (healthcare workers) explained the whole procedure, mentioned the side effects and observed me for half an hour after the vaccine was injected. I am due for the next dose after four weeks. My sincere request to all the citizens is to please get oneself vaccinated when their turn comes because we need to have all the tools available to fight the covert scourge," he said.

Also read — Covid-19: What happens at a vaccination drive?

"Please do not go by the fake news and rumours about the side-effects of this vaccine and have faith in the scientists that have developed it and used it," he said.

Stating that even after the vaccination one needs to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and frequently wash hands, he said, "Please do not let your guard down. Let us all work together to fight the scourge of Covid-19 and save India from another crisis."