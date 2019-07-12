1-km Metro-IISc skywalk

Waking up to gaps in the last-mile and intermodal connectivities, BMRCL has proposed a one-km long skywalk from Sandal Soap Factory, which will connect the bus terminal at Yeshwantpur as well as the foot overbridge (FOB) at the Indian Institute of Science.

Responding to a proposal for the inner ring Metro line, which will also connect the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had drawn up a pre-feasibility plan to connect the BMTC bus terminal at Yeshwantpur before linking it to the existing foot overbridge on CV Raman Road.

The skywalk will also have ramps descending to Triveni Main Road and Ramaiah Road, which are both busy stretches.

“Most of the road sections identified for the skywalk are very congested. A feasibility study will be taken up soon following which tenders can be called,” an official said.

The lack of intermodal connectivity between the BMTC terminal and the Namma Metro station in Yeshwantpur has been a major problem for passengers.

“At present, passengers who want to switch between the two modes spend half an hour walking the busy Tumakuru Road. Crossing the road at Sandal Soap Factory is nearly impossible during peak hours,” said Giridhar R K, an engineering student.

Meanwhile, BMRCL is awaiting permission from South Western Railway to build the much-delayed foot overbridge between Yeshwantpur Metro station and Platform 6 of the railway station.

“We will take up work once railways provide permission to build the FOB,” BMRCL chief public relations officer B L Yashvanth Chavan said.