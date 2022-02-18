12-km stretch of ORR to be named after actor Puneeth Rajkumar

The 12-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road between Nayandahalli Junction and Vega City Mall Junction on Bannerghatta Road is likely to be named after Sandalwood’s power star Puneeth Rajkumar.

The BBMP had in December sought public objections with regard to the matter.

“The public had 30 days to file objections. In these 30 days, eight residents welfare associations (RWAs) with as many as 700 members submitted a signed approval for the proposal,” a senior BBMP official said.

Based on this, the BBMP Chief Commissioner had sent a proposal to the civic administrator, which was accepted on Wednesday. However, the state government is yet to approve the proposal.

