3-member team formed to probe garbage transfer stations in Bengaluru

The state government has constituted a three-member team to probe garbage transfer station project, which is estimated to cost Rs 305 crore. In an order issued on Tuesday, the Urban Development department has directed the committee to complete the probe in 10 days.

The members of the committee are G Kumar Naik, commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Shantharajanna, engineer member of the BDA and MG Sathish, senior environment officer of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The committee was formed following a written complaint by Congress MLC PR Ramesh who alleged multiple irregularities.

Also Read: BBMP mulls garbage reform, to study Chennai model

This is the second committee formed by the new government after coming to power. It had earlier formed a two-member team to investigate all BBMP works handed over to the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL). The complainant alleged that the BBMP released Rs 13.45 to the company — which bagged the project — even though the bank documents were not as prescribed in the tender. There were also complaints that the BBMP at the moment spends just Rs 3 lakh for the upkeep of 25-tonnne garbage stations where the cost of maintaining 150-tonne stations are four times costlier.