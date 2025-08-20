Menu
uttar pradesh

Roti or khichdi? Dispute over dinner leads to woman attacking husband in UP's Ballia

No formal complaint has been registered yet by the family, police are investigating the incident.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 13:04 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKnife attackBallia

