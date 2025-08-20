<p>Ballia: A woman attacked her husband with a knife after a dispute of cooking food turned ugly in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Mahavir Akhara locality under the Rasra police station limits, where Sanjay Kumar (28) got into a heated argument with his wife Lalbuchi Devi over a minor household issue, DSP Alok Gupta said.</p>.<p>According to police, there was no flour at home so the woman cooked 'khichdi' for her husband and three children.</p>.Andhra Pradesh horror: Man throws acid at his girlfriend, stabs her with knife .<p>However, after coming home, Sanjay insisted that she make 'rotis', which she refused. During the heated argument that followed, Lalbuchi Devi in a fit of rage grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband on the chest, the DSP said.</p>.<p>The villagers rushed Sanjay to a community health centre, from where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Mau," the officer said.</p>.<p>Though no formal complaint has been registered yet by the family, police are investigating the incident, Gupta said.</p>