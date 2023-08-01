5 more BMTC bus routes to link metro stations, HSR Layout

The BMTC will start five more bus services on Tuesday to connect the Whitefield line metro stations and parts of southeastern Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said it would deploy a total of 14 non-air-conditioned buses to provide first- and last-mile connectivity to metro passengers.

The routes are as follows:

MF-1G: ITPL metro station-ITPL metro station (via Hope Farm, Channasandra, Nagondahalli, Immadihalli, Whitefield Post Office and Hope Farm). One bus will be deployed on this route. The first bus will be at 5.40 am and the last at 10 pm.

MF-1GA: ITPL metro station-ITPL metro station (via Hope Farm, Whitefield Post Office, Immadihalli, Nagondahalli, Channasandra and Hope Farm). One bus will be deployed on this route. The first bus will be at 5.55 am and the last at 10.15 pm.

MF-1K: Kadugodi metro station-Kannamangala (via Beltur, Seegehalli and Kannamagala Gate). Two buses will be deployed on this route. The first bus from the Kadugodi metro station will depart at 6.25 am and the last at 9.45 pm. The first bus from Kannamangala will depart at 6 am and the last at 8.55 pm.

HSR FDR-1: Agara bus stand to Agara bus stand (via McDonald’s, Mangammanapalya and Parangipalya). Five buses will be deployed on this route. The bus will depart at 6 am and the last at 10.25 pm.

HSR FDR-1A: Agara bus stand to Agara bus stand (via Parangipalya, Mangammanapalya and McDonald’s). Five buses will be deployed on this route. The first bus will depart at 6.05 am and the last at 10.30 pm.