5 more BMTC bus routes to link metro stations, HSR

5 more BMTC bus routes to link metro stations, HSR Layout

BMTC said it would deploy a total of 14 non-air-conditioned buses to provide first- and last-mile connectivity to metro passengers. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 01 2023, 02:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 03:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The BMTC will start five more bus services on Tuesday to connect the Whitefield line metro stations and parts of southeastern Bengaluru. 

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said it would deploy a total of 14 non-air-conditioned buses to provide first- and last-mile connectivity to metro passengers. 

The routes are as follows: 

MF-1G: ITPL metro station-ITPL metro station (via Hope Farm, Channasandra, Nagondahalli, Immadihalli, Whitefield Post Office and Hope Farm). One bus will be deployed on this route. The first bus will be at 5.40 am and the last at 10 pm. 

Also Read | Ramalinga Reddy launches first electric bus prototype in Bengaluru

MF-1GA: ITPL metro station-ITPL metro station (via Hope Farm, Whitefield Post Office, Immadihalli, Nagondahalli, Channasandra and Hope Farm). One bus will be deployed on this route. The first bus will be at 5.55 am and the last at 10.15 pm. 

MF-1K: Kadugodi metro station-Kannamangala (via Beltur, Seegehalli and Kannamagala Gate). Two buses will be deployed on this route. The first bus from the Kadugodi metro station will depart at 6.25 am and the last at 9.45 pm. The first bus from Kannamangala will depart at 6 am and the last at 8.55 pm. 

HSR FDR-1: Agara bus stand to Agara bus stand (via McDonald’s, Mangammanapalya and Parangipalya). Five buses will be deployed on this route. The bus will depart at 6 am and the last at 10.25 pm. 

HSR FDR-1A: Agara bus stand to Agara bus stand (via Parangipalya, Mangammanapalya and McDonald’s). Five buses will be deployed on this route. The first bus will depart at 6.05 am and the last at 10.30 pm. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
BMTC
HSR
Namma Metro

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

Bumrah back from injury, to lead in T20 against Ireland

Bumrah back from injury, to lead in T20 against Ireland

Clash over 'urine-like odour' from girl's water bottle

Clash over 'urine-like odour' from girl's water bottle

Andhra councillor slaps self for failing to fulfil vows

Andhra councillor slaps self for failing to fulfil vows

3K PMLA, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs

3K PMLA, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

 