Air pollution doubles in residential areas

On day 2 of Deepavali, data from the pollution control board suggests a slight spike in air pollution in most residential areas of the city.

While the second day of festivities saw no downpour, the air quality index did not worsen from normal levels in some neighbourhoods and nearly doubled in some other places.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is compiling data on the three days of Deepavali to compare it with normal days and gain a better picture of the pollution situation.

Barring the areas around the City railway station, most other places reported ‘satisfactory’ air quality index on the festival days. While the index usually measures around 110 in the areas close to the City railway station, it was 108 on Monday.

The air quality index nearly doubled around the veterinary hospital area in Hebbal, where it recorded 86 on Monday — far more than the average of 46. “This is the place where many burst crackers, which could be the reason for the spike in the pollution levels. Though it rained in the evening in Basaveshwaranagar, our officials said people were bursting crackers in the morning,” said a KSPCB source.

The source also added that the dip in pollution levels around the City railway station and Central Silk Board on Monday could be attributed to the reduction in traffic density.