Karnataka SSLC: 73.40% students clear exam, over 10% dip from last year

Bengaluru: The results of the SSLC examination (1) in the state has seen a dip of 10.49 percentage points this year.

The Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board announced the results here today with an overall pass percentage of 73.40. During 2022-23, the pass percentage was 83.89.

The results will be available at http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in, with the board also sending results to the students on the registered mobile numbers. The same will be displayed in schools today.

Of the 8,59,967 total students who appeared, 6,31,204 have managed to clear the exams.

Ankita Basappa Konnur from Morarji Desai Residential School in Mudhol emerged as the topper in the state by scoring 625 out of 625. Seven students shared the second place.

Udupi district has topped the state with a 94 pass percentage, followed by Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Uttara Kannada.