BDA to lay foundation stone for Shivaram Karanth Layout on December 15

After years of dilly-dallying, the BDA is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the formation of the much-discussed Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout in Kalathammanahalli on Thursday.

The work is expected to first begin in Yelahanka Assembly constituency, which is represented by BDA chairman S R Vishwanath. In the first phase, the BDA plans to allot around 5,000 sites.

“The housing layout will be formed in 18 months. We will stick to the deadline as the work is monitored by the Supreme Court-appointed committee. The work has been divided into nine packages for speedier construction,” Vishwanath told DH, adding that the BDA will first compensate the farmers who parted with their land.

The allotment process is likely to start by January-end.

2,000-acre layout

While the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had initially proposed to acquire over 3,000 acres, the land acquisition is unlikely to cross beyond 2,000 acres. This will provide the space for the formation of 20,000 sites.

Going by the Supreme Court’s order, the first phase of allotment is expected to cover the land losers. Around 2,500 revenue site owners who gave up their land for the formation of layout, are entitled to a developed site in the second phase. The sites, up for sale and meant for the general public, will be part of the third phase of allotment.

Site pricing

The BDA is yet to announce the price for the sites. It is learnt that the BDA is considering fixing at least Rs 2,500 or Rs 2,750 per square feet for a 30x40 site due to its proximity to the Kempegowda International Airport.

The layout is expected to be ready in 18 months. The BDA has split the work of providing basic amenities such as water connection, underground drainage, roads, etc, into nine packages.

This will enable nine different contractors to undertake works parallelly. In contrast, the Kempegowda Layout is being developed by just two firms.

The first phase of work to form Karanth Layout — estimated to cost Rs 1,865 crore — covers 65 per cent of the civil works, officials said.

Civic works such as water supply reservoirs, pumping systems, sewage treatment plants, and an electricity sub-stationhave not been covered in phase one.