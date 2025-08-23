Nagpur-based Sanskrit University Vice Chancellor, wife die after car collides with trailer truck in UP's Mau

<p>Mau: Professor Hareram Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of Nagpur-based Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, and his wife died when their car collided with a trailer truck parked on the road in Dohrighat police station area of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anoop Kumar said that in Kusma village on Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway in Dohrighat police station area, their car collided with a parked trailer truck.</p>.<p>Tripathi (58) and his wife, Badami Devi (56), who were in the car, died on the spot.</p>.Bihar accident: 8 killed, 4 injured in head-on collision between mini-van and truck near Patna.<p>The couple was going from Varanasi to their village in the Kushinagar district.</p>.<p>The car driver, Vaibhav Mishra (35), was seriously injured in the incident.</p>.<p>ASP Kumar said that the driver has been sent to the hospital for treatment.</p>.<p>Tripathi was earlier the Vice Chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi. </p>