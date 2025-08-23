Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Nagpur-based Sanskrit University Vice Chancellor, wife die after car collides with trailer truck in UP's Mau

Tripathi (58) and his wife, Badami Devi (56), who were in the car, died on the spot.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 10:14 IST
India NewsRoad accidentNagpurKavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University

Follow us on :

Follow Us