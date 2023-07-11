BBMP mulls civic squads to monitor amenities  

Bengaluru: BBMP mulls civic service patrol squads to monitor amenities  

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar suggested the formation of these squads after learning that the engineers were not regularly visiting or supervising projects.

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 11 2023, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 09:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP is considering forming a dedicated squad to monitor the city's civic services, including garbage spots, footpaths, potholes, and streetlights.

The squad, the idea for which came up due to the absence of a parallel system to supervise engineers, will report the issues to the departments concerned.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar suggested the formation of these squads after learning that the engineers were not regularly visiting or supervising projects.

Similar to the police, the BBMP squad will patrol the city, particularly at night, to inspect civic amenities. The team, consisting of marshals and other workers, will have a dedicated vehicle for this purpose.

Apart from addressing immediate concerns, the squad may also serve as a separate vertical to oversee various projects. While the BBMP invests heavily in the maintenance of roads, streetlights, parks, and planting saplings, lack of parallel supervision and thorough auditing by engineers continue to hurt its initiatives.

Regarding citizen grievances, resident Murali Govindarajulu suggested focusing on strengthening the Sahaaya portal, which he called an effective tool to address citizen grievances.  

“At the moment, citizens are reporting grievances, but the engineers are not responding immediately. The system needs to be supervised,” he said.

As an active member of the ward, Govindarajulu wants the BBMP to deploy an enforcement squad to address issues like encroachments and unauthorised constructions, which occur frequently. “The BBMP has no dedicated team to act on these violations,” he said.

Sahaaya portal

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body reviews the functioning of the Sahaaya portal on a weekly basis. “The dedicated squad is no substitute for Sahaaya app,” he clarified, adding that it would strengthen the existing system.

“We will deploy engineers on a rotation basis to ensure the key issues are addressed quickly,” Girinath assured.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru
Civic Amenities
DK Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

 