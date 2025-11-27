Menu
Kerala: Migrant worker killed in wild elephant attack in Nilambur

The deceased was identified as Charu Uravon, a rubber tapper from Jharkhand, who was working at an estate in Moolepadam.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 10:31 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 10:31 IST
