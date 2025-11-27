<p>Malappuram (Kerala): A migrant worker employed at a rubber estate near Nilambur was killed in a wild elephant attack on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Charu Uravon, a rubber tapper from Jharkhand, who was working at an estate in Moolepadam.</p>.<p>According to police, the estate workers found Uravon dead around 9 am while returning after tapping work.</p>.More elephants or less space?.<p>Police and Forest Department officials were alerted, and they confirmed that he was attacked by a wild elephant.</p>.<p>The estate is located close to the Nilambur forest region, where wild elephants frequently stray into the area, officials said.</p>.<p>Police have initiated further legal procedures, and a case of unnatural death will be registered as part of the investigation.</p>.<p>The Forest Department has begun efforts to trace the elephant roaming in the area, officials added. </p>