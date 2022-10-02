Bengaluru suburban rail project: Corridor 2 work to begin in days

B'luru suburban rail project: Corridor 2 work to begin

The Rs 859.97-crore work on the line has been divided into two packages

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 02 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 02:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Authorities are all set to start civil works on Corridor 2 (Baiyyapanahalli-Chikkabanavara) of the Bengaluru suburban rail project in days as they await clearance of trees standing in the way.

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited or KRIDE awarded the work on designing and constructing the corridor to L&T in August. The 25.57-km corridor comprises an 8.027 elevated viaduct and 17.551 km at grade line with 14 stations.

The Rs 859.97-crore work on the line has been divided into two packages: Baiyyapanahalli-Lottegollahalli and Lottegollahalli-Chikkabanavar. "Preparatory works are ongoing. The work will begin once the obstructions are removed,” said an official. “We have submitted three applications to forest officials to clear the trees," the official added. Nearly 2,194 trees have been found along the construction site. Once the tree committee determines how many of those trees could be transplanted, the remaining could be felled.

Work on the Baiyyapanahalli-Lottegollahalli section will begin soon, officials added. “We submitted an application for tree clearance in July,” said an official. 

Another official said the 46.24-km Heelalige-Rajanukunte line (Corridor 4) will be given preference over the suburban rail line from KSR Bengaluru station to Devanahalli or the airport line (Corridor 1).

"Documents needed to push the project are ready. It's a matter of priority. The airport line will be taken up immediately after Corridor 4. Corridor 3 (Kengeri-Whitefield) will be the last one," he added.

Bengaluru
suburban rail project
infrastructure
Karnataka
Karnataka News

