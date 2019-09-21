BIAL adopts govt schools, helps improve SSLC ranking

Adopting and rebuilding five government schools in Devanahalli, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) says it played a key role in powering Bengaluru Rural District to 3rd from 14th in the state SSLC ranking for the 2018-19 academic year.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility, BIAL rebuilt and transformed three government-run schools into modern facilities. Six more schools were refurbished by improving infrastructure and education quality.

The construction of two schools is expected to be completed before the start of the next academic year (2020-21), taking the total number to five. These measures led to a threefold increase in student enrollment for the ongoing academic year, BIAL officials said.

During a media walkthrough of an adopted government school in Bettakote, Devanahalli on Friday, BIAL demonstrated how the students now had access to computer rooms, science labs, playgrounds and libraries.

BIAL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hari Marar said all schools are powered by solar energy. Besides providing learning material and stationery for 2,500 students, BIAL, in association with Sri Sathya Sai Annapurna Trust, provides breakfast for over 3,000 children from across 30 schools, each day.

BIAL has collaborated with the state department of education to implement the learning enhancement programme. The aim: to recruit 100 English and other subject matter experts for selected government schools in Devanahalli Taluk. So far, 50 teachers have been recruited and deployed at various schools, Marar informed.

To improve performance in the SSLC examinations, 2,800 underperforming SSLC students from four taluks of the district were identified and given special tutorials in Mathematics, Science and English based on the syllabus prescribed by the Karnataka State Education Board.

As part of this initiative, subject matter experts were engaged to mentor the teachers, who then trained the students on these subjects. To improve and encourage attendance at the tutorials, BIAL provided transport and special meals for students. This initiative, for the current academic year, will be rolled out from October 2019.