<p>Bengaluru: The state government has amended the Karnataka Education Department Services (Public Education Department) (Recruitment) Rules paving the way for primary school teachers to conduct lessons for students of classes six and seven.</p><p>A notification on the amended rules having been issued only recently, stakeholders have been given 15 days to file objections. For long, graduate teachers in government primary schools had been demanding that they be allowed to teach students of classes six and seven. The amendment now allows graduate teachers with a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificate to conduct lessons for classes six and seven students, while earlier they were permitted to teach students from classes one to five.</p><p>Teachers pointed out that it was the 2016-17 amendment that confined graduate primary teachers to conducting lessons for students only from classes one to five.</p><p><strong>Applications for TET</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the state government, having started the process for recruiting teachers, has invited applications for the Teachers' Eligibility Test. Candidates can apply for the test line between October 23 and November 9. While the test will be conducted on December 7, the result will be announced on December 31. </p>