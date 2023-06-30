'Brand Bengaluru' portal receives 20,000+ inputs, ‘fix basics’ a recurring call

Ever since the Brand Bengaluru portal was launched to seek suggestions from residents for the city’s development, the authorities have received over 20,000 inputs.

Given the good response, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to extend the last date for sending inputs by another 15 days. The civic body will stop accepting inputs by July 15.

Several citizens raised concerns over not giving adequate attention to fixing basic issues such as freeing footpaths of encroachments, commercialisation of residential areas, lack of parking facilities, and poor condition of roads, lakes, and stormwater drains, lack of seriousness to harvest rainwater, and overall cleanliness. A large chunk of comments also highlighted the problem of traffic congestion and the shortage of water.

Long-delayed projects such as Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), preparation of the master plan for the city, expansion of piped water supply to outlying areas, completion of the Ejipura flyover, approval to Namma Metro’s Phase 3 (Hebbal to JP Nagar and Magadi Road) also found mention in the list of suggestions shared by the citizens.

There was a suggestion to remove toll plazas that are closer to the city.

“Cities grow only when more satellite towns support housing for people working in the city. Toll gates up to 30 to 35 km from the city border along highways such as Tumakuru Road, Hosur Road and the Airport Road have to be removed to ensure smooth movement of traffic,” Parameshwaran R said.

A resident highlighted how ambulances get stuck on Hosur main road due to a lack of direct access to hospitals nearby.

“Ambulances are constantly stuck in traffic. The Nimhans underpass is not freely available to the public,” a resident said.

The citizens also wanted a senior officer to monitor the BBMP’s Sahaaya citizen grievance redressal platform.

Officials said responses were primarily received through WhatsApp on 9480685700, followed by Twitter and helpline number 1533.

Suggestions can also be shared on www.brandbengaluru.karnataka.gov.in.

