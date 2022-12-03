Broken lift hassles passengers at Majestic  

Broken lift, absent escalators hassle passengers at Majestic  

The bridge is a crucial link to the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station

Vismaya Vinay
Vismaya Vinay
  • Dec 03 2022, 04:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 05:10 ist
People at Majestic. Credit: DH Photo

Malfunctioning lifts and the absence of escalators at the connecting bridge at Majestic are inconveniencing commuters.

The bridge is a crucial link to the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station, Kempegowda metro station, and Majestic bus stand, which receive thousands of passengers a day.

“We got off at the railway station and it is extremely difficult to climb the stairs with our luggage, and crossing the bridge was a task. We could not use the lift considering its situation,” said Shirley, a traveller from Chennai.

The lift at the foot of the bridge was malfunctioning since the second Covid wave.

Instances of people getting stuck in the lift were numerous. “It hadn’t been working for more than a year. Now street vendors are using the area before the lift to stow their belongings,” said Manjunath, an auto driver who works around the Majestic metro station.

Some pedestrians also complained about transpersons on the bridge who demand money.

Raghu, a police officer in charge of traffic control at Majestic, said instances of robbery happened on the bridge earlier, but is under control now.

“Senior citizens and people with disability avoid the bridge and use the underpass connecting the KSR railway station and Kempegowda metro station,” he said.

Roadwork in front of the KSR railway station is also affecting travellers. The road under repair leads to the main road and to the connecting bridge.

“The construction started 15 days ago. This is a six-month project, and we want to finish it at the earliest to reduce the inconvenience to the public,” said Shreyas, the contractor of the road construction project, adding that workers are toiling day and night in three shifts.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

