CM B S Yediyurappa flags off work on Namma Metro Phase 2 underground section

The much-delayed work on the underground section of the Namma Metro Phase 2 line began on Thursday with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa flagging off the tunnel boring machine (TBM) between the proposed Cantonment and Tannery Road metro stations.

The Reach 6 line connects Gottigere in the south to Nagavara in the north. The work on the elevated section of the line, the full length of which is 21.25 km, began about two years ago.

However, the 13.9 km tunnel section has been delayed by more than a year as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was forced to issue tenders again to break contractors' nexus in an overpricing of bid.

The work was finally awarded last year by dividing the underground section into four packages. Thursday's flag-off was for the 2.88 km tunnel work between Shivaji Nagar and Tannery Road stations. Two TBMs, Urja and Vindhya, will complete the work.

The geology of the section includes hard rock (250 m), mixed ground conditions (350 m) and soil (255 m).

The contractor Larsen and Toubro has provided the TBMs from the China-based company CRCHI. The consignment reached Bengaluru via Chennai in March but work could not begin due to the lockdown. The work on the line, originally planned to connect the Kempegowda International Airport is expected to be completed in 2024.