Cost confusion delays work at India’s largest Covid care centre

Setting up of India’s largest Covid Care Centre by the BBMP on the premises of the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) is likely to be delayed further.

Courting a bitter controversy initially over the rental agreement to supply cots, beds, and other accessories and subsequently the civic body deciding to buy all the items, the CCC has now become the reason for a tug-of-war between the BBMP and contractors.

Refusing to agree on the prices quoted by the civic body for the procurement of accessories, the contractors have now written to the chief minister and chief secretary, requesting to bail them out of the crisis.

Initially, the Palike had ordered the contractors to supply 26 essential items on rental charges of Rs 800 per bed for 100 days.

Four contractors had set up close to 6,500 beds.

But, following the allegations of a ‘scam’, the chief minister directed the BBMP to purchase the items. Accordingly, the civic body decided to purchase metal cots, beds, hot and cold water dispensers, pedestal fans, and bucket/mugs for Rs 4,800.

However, the contractors refused to agree for the price quoted by the BBMP.

In a letter to the government, a copy of which is available with DH, the contractors said: “We were told by the BBMP that the purchase cost to be paid has been further reduced to Rs 4,800 as against the Rs 7,500 agreed upon earlier from the chief minister.

“Even after the intervention of the chief minister, we are still not able to get the promised value for the work we have done. But on humanitarian grounds, we are handing over the BIEC venue (Hall 1 to Hall 5) with the completion of work on good faith, considering the assurance given by the chief minister that the balance difference amount will be settled immediately,” it stated.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Thursday visited the BIEC facility to oversee the preparations.

Later, addressing media persons, he said: “As of now 5,000 beds have been made ready to house asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. The additional beds will be set up soon.”