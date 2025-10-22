<p>Bengaluru: A dermatologist in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>was arrested for "sexually harassing" a 21-year-old woman who visited his clinic here for a consultation, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on October 18 at around 7:30 pm, when the woman visited Dr Praveen (56) for treatment of a skin infection.</p>.<p>According to her complaint, the doctor allegedly misbehaved with her physically and sexually during the consultation.</p>.Nepali gang that targeted food delivery executives arrested in Bengaluru.<p>“He spoke to me for about 30 minutes, hugged me under the pretext of conversation, and touched me inappropriately,” she stated in the FIR.</p>.<p>The woman claimed that he also kissed her several times and forced her to undress under the pretext of examination.</p>.<p>She alleged he suggested meeting her later in a hotel and asked her to "cooperate".</p>.<p>"Usually, my father accompanies me for treatment, but since he was busy with work this time, I went alone. Taking advantage of this situation, the doctor harassed me," the FIR added.</p>.<p>Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Ashok Nagar police station, and Dr Praveen was arrested, police said. </p>