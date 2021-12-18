DH Radio | Bengaluru Airport rail: A corridor to the Terminal

A look at how the suburban rail to the Kempegowda International Airport can be operationalised years before a Metro link.
Hello and welcome to DH Radio,
A Metro link to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is years away. So why not get a suburban rail link to cover that long distance?
No, this is not the existing line that stops at the Airport Halt Station, but a separate corridor that goes right up to the airport terminal.
To talk about this at length, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Rajkumar Dugar, a mobility activist who has been tracking this corridor plan for years.
Listen in...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport
Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?
Open Sesame | What's Omicron?
Two decades on, Harry Potter magic endures
DH Toon | Rape remark brings Cong 'back in the news'
Do you hear raga Bhairavi in the Bond theme?
$2.6 mn winning bid for Superman #1 comic
Luxury stays for New Year's Eve
Guidelines issued for pet dogs in Cubbon Park
EV charging: A rush of stations