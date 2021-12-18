DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | Bengaluru Airport rail: A corridor to the Terminal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 18 2021, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 08:06 ist
A suburban train at the Kempegowda Airport Halt Station. Credit: DH file photo

A look at how the suburban rail to the Kempegowda International Airport can be operationalised years before a Metro link.

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

A Metro link to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is years away. So why not get a suburban rail link to cover that long distance?

No, this is not the existing line that stops at the Airport Halt Station, but a separate corridor that goes right up to the airport terminal.

To talk about this at length, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Rajkumar Dugar, a mobility activist who has been tracking this corridor plan for years.

Listen in...

Bengaluru
suburban rail
Kempegowda International Airport

What's Brewing

