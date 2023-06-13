Evening showers leave East Bengaluru waterlogged

Evening rains lashed parts of the city on Monday leaving a few roads flooded.

East Bengaluru was the worst hit with waterlogging being reported at Marathahalli Bridge, Spice Garden Road, and Varthur Main Road.

While the BBMP had tabled reports on the status of 42 underpasses, work to prevent flooding in some of them have already begun, said a senior official.

Although the Kadubeesanahalli underpass was flooded on Monday, water soon receded.

A senior BBMP official told DH, "This underpass always gets flooded because of the BMRCL work in the vicinity. It is a temporary problem that occurs during the first spell of rain when the gratings get clogged and later, continuous rain clears up the drains. We have deputed a team there to clear this drain as and when it gets clogged."

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard revealed that Varthur received the maximum of 93 mm rains, followed by Marathahalli, which received 86 mm as of 9.30 pm on Monday.

The BBMP is in the process of clearing the encroachments on the stormwater drains (SWDs), the clogging of which caused floods in the previous monsoons. However, close to 500 such encroachments are yet to be removed.