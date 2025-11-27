<p>Bengaluru: A total of 48 flights were delayed at Bengaluru’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport </a>due to low visibility caused by dense fog. </p>. <p>The foggy condition caused several delays between 4.44 am and 8 am on Thursday (November 27). </p>.Delhi-Bengaluru Air India flight diverted to Bhopal after technical snag, makes safe landing.<p>The 48 flights include both major and minor delays, with 69 minutes being the maximum delay observed. Of the 48 flights, 33 saw delays crossing 15-minute threshold of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) standards. </p><p>During this period, two flight were diverted — at 7.21 am, an Air India Express flight (IX 2923) from Mangaluru to Bengaluru was diverted to Chennai, and 7.47 am, an Air India flight (AI 2653) from Delhi to Bengaluru was diverted to Cochin. </p><p>While flight operations are currently back to normal, minor delays may be expected as an impact of the early morning delays.</p>