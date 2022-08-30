Guidelines for Ganesha pandals in Bengaluru

As the city gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, Bescom has asked people not to draw illegal power lines and instead apply for temporary power connections.

In the guidelines issued for public celebrations, Bescom directed festival organisers to approach its sub-division offices of in dfferent areas after availing a no-objection letter from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Bescom officials have been instructed to hold a spot inspection and approve a temporary connection after the payment is made. Organisers are also expected to ensure that the power line they draw from the overhead cables do not have any joined or loose connections. They must ensure that it is equipped with a Last Circuit Breaker (LCB) and Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB).

That apart, organisers should also submit an undertaking to Bescom declaring that they are responsible for accidents owing to the temporary connection. Bescom has cautioned the public to ensure they do not touch any electric wire with wet hands.