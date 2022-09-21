'Historical landmark': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating on Google map with mock reviews

Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, often remains in news for its poor road infrastructure and the potholes till date have claimed many lives in the city too. While the issue has been raised by the residents several times, netizens recently resorted to a creative way to mock the authorities.

A popular Twitter handle, Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) with over 1 lakh followers, shared screenshots of a Google location which actually is a pothole. With 5-star rating, the 'Abizer's Pothole' in Bellandur appeared on Google map as a "historical landmark in Bengaluru".

Also read | 'Be honest': Karnataka HC tells BBMP which claimed only 221 potholes in Bengaluru

Soon after the Twitter user shared screenshots of the Google location with caption saying, "In Bangalore, potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews", the tweet went viral, especially for the mock reviews 'Abizer's Pothole' received.

In Bangalore, Potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1zc6n3cuVV — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) September 20, 2022

"Top tier pothole, great location close to many grocery stores and all the good schools (sic)," wrote someone on the review section. Other mocking reviews included:

“Very good pothole. Must visit at least once. Guaranteed to hit your chassis in the right places."

“Ever since its appearance real estate is booming in the area, in case you are inconvenienced by the pothole there is a conveniently located physiotherapist right opposite."

"An amazingly well designed pothole with the right dimensions and location. It takes you down a feet and escalates you above the earth all in the matter of a second. It has been growing and has been making a bigger impact to the society as the days go by."

While reactions to the tweet continued to pour in, the pothole as a Google location apparently was removed after the tweet went viral.