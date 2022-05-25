Mahadevapura Zone has most encroachments on drains

The Mahadevapura Zone has the most number of encroachments on stormwater drains, which is the major reason for flooding in the city.
Surprisingly, RR Nagar has very few drain encroachments even though the zone witnesses frequent flooding whenever it rains heavily.
As per data furnished by the BBMP, Mahadevapura has 181 encroachments on stormwater drains, Dasarahalli (126), East (110), Yelahanka (96) and Bommanahalli (92).
These details show that the drains – which carry excess water from one lake to the other – have been either narrowed down or fully encroached upon, forcing water to overflow in low-lying areas.
Also Read | Minister asks officials to widen kaccha drains in Mahadevapura
When the BBMP surveyed the four major stormwater drains in 2016-17, officials found as many as 2,626 encroachments.
The number was later brought down to 696, but no action has been taken to bring it down further in recent times despite the pre-monsoon showers causing major destruction in different parts of the city.
Speaking to reporters, P N Ravindra, Special Commissioner (Projects), BBMP, said 55 encroachers had approached the court challenging our notices.
“We will decide on clearing the remaining encroachments after consulting the BBMP chief commissioner,” Ravindra said.
Encroachments to be removed
Mahadevapura: 181
Dasarahalli: 126
East: 110
Yelahanka: 96
Bommanahalli: 92
West: 59
South: 20
RR Nagar: 9
Koramangala valley: 3
