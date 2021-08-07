Many areas face power cuts, but there's more bad news

Many parts of Bengaluru experienced power cuts for two to seven hours between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

While citizens took to social media to air their grievances, Bescom gave more bad news that more areas will experience power cuts from Saturday through next week.

Residents of areas in DJ Halli, Sahakaranagar, Munnekolala, Kadubeesanahalli, Mathikere, Anekal, Sarjapur, Nagarabhavi, BTM Layout and other areas experienced power cuts on Thursday night. In some areas like Srirampur, residents experienced power cuts for nearly seven hours until Friday morning.

Many citizens stressed the need for uninterrupted power supply at a time when many people are using oxygen concentrators and other facilities.

More power cuts

Saturday: Sarjapur, Ittangur, Hosahalli, Bikkanahalli, Sollepura, Narasapur, Harenur, Silk Farm, Sultan Palya, Tindlu and other areas.

Sunday: City Market, Avenue Road, BVK Iyengar Road, RT Road, CT Road, Chickpet, SP Road, Town Hall, JC Road, KG Road, Chamarajpet, MM Road, Kalasipalya, Victoria Hospital, KIMS, Shankarapura, Medical College and SJ Park.

Aug 9 to 15: JP Nagar, KR Layout, Puttenahalli Lake, Ashtalakshmi Layout, Kaveri Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Kathriguppe Main Road, Banashankari 3rd Stage, RR Nagar, Padmanabha Nagar, Jaraganahalli, Ittamadu, Kamakya Layout, RBI Layout, SBM Road and the surrounding areas.