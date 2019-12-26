Metro to build 150 km of footpaths under Phases 2, 2A

The BMRCL will develop 150 kilometres of footpaths in the city under Phase 2 and 2A metro lines as part of its commitment to making metro stations accessible to passengers.

Bengalureans have long complained of broken footpaths with gaping holes that have often led to pedestrians suffering serious injuries. Even the footpaths in the central business district are not safe for pedestrians, especially senior citizens.

Considering the importance of pedestrian-friendly places, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to develop footpaths on both sides of the road along the metro lines and extensions being built under Phase 2.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said the corporation was committed to developing footpaths in the metro zones and the immediate surrounding of the metro stations.

“On Whitefield (Reach 1 extension) and Bommasandra lines (Reach 5), the contractors will also construct the road and the footpath. For Kengeri (Reach 2 extension) and Anjanapura (Reach 4 extension) lines, we have already called separate tenders as the metro contractors did not have the capacity to do it on their own,” he said, adding that the BBMP will take care of footpaths surrounding the metro stations but outside the metro zones.

The BMRCL plans to commission the 13 km of metro lines (Mysuru Road-Challaghatta and Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura) over the next year. Officials have decided to make the footpaths and road part of the project to ensure passengers find metro stations accessible.

Meanwhile, the condition of footpaths under Phase 1 lines remains poor. In 2017-18, the BMRCL and the BBMP entered into a cost-sharing agreement to develop the footpaths. However, at many places, the work remained incomplete. Seth acknowledged the need to fix the problem. “We need to pick up the threads of that initiative,” he added.