Micro-surfacing tech to eliminate potholes in Bengaluru

The BBMP, which has resumed repairing broken roads after a long gap, plans to use the micro-surfacing technology to improve the motorability of six stretches.

The new method of road repair, touted to provide a smooth road surface, involves a mixture of just three to six millimetres of bitumen aggregate along with asphalt emulsion. Each kilometre of micro-surfacing is estimated to cost Rs 15 lakh, which is three times cheaper than the traditional method of road repair that uses bituminous concrete.

While experts hail the micro-surfacing technology, the BBMP’s list of roads that will undergo repair includes some stretches that are in good condition. These roads are proposed for development using the grants earmarked under the 15th Finance Commission.

Among the roads identified for repair in the BBMP East Zone (Rs 2.59 crore) include Residency Road (Richmond Circle flyover to Mayo Hall), Richmond Circle flyover, Cunningham Road (from Windsor Manor to High Grounds police station) and a stretch towards Balekundri Circle. The civic body plans to spend Rs 1.73 crore on repairing roads surrounding Ballari Road. It has set aside Rs 2.59 crore for micro-surfacing “worn-out” roads identified by the traffic police.

Officials say micro-surfacing is economical as compared to the regular asphalting of roads. “It costs just Rs 15 lakh per kilometre as against Rs 45 lakh per kilometre needed for providing bituminous concrete layer,” a senior BBMP official said. “Micro-surfaced roads are like laminated plywood. The technology ensures water does not seep into the road bitumen, thereby preventing potholes.”

The BBMP does have the experience of implementing micro-surfacing projects at least twice in the past. Cubbon Road was the first stretch to be micro-surfaced about three years ago.

The civic body did take up similar work on Ballari Road (Cauvery Theatre junction to Hebbal), ITC and Bellandur flyovers early this year. There were, however, concerns raised over the poor quality of work on Ballari Road but BBMP officials were quick to add that they had not fully completed the project.

“You will not find a single pothole on Ballari Road now despite the heavy rains. The same is the case of the ITC and Bellandur flyovers,” another BBMP official said, adding the civic body is considering adopting similar technology on more roads.

