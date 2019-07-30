Now, sensors to spot pothole-prone roads

Facing criticism for potholed roads, the BBMP plans to use technology to assess the strength of the road surface in major commercial areas of the city and predict maintenance requirements.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed a sensor-based surface identification technology for roads that will analyse the strength of the surface of the roads and predict whether they are prone to potholes.

The BBMP recently an action plan to the government under the escrow account opened for road maintenance under which it has deposited Rs 1 crore for the initiative to take up a pilot project for 500 km of roads in the central business district.

The technology involves a mechanical approach in which the device will capture the photograph of the road surface and analyse the condition of the road. It will generate data to help understand whether the surface is strong enough to prevent development of potholes.

According to the BBMP, the technology will analyse the road’s surface and identify the particular spot of the road where the surface is weak and will render the overall review on the condition along with maps using global positioning systems (GPS) of the roads.

The BBMP will integrate the data of contractors responsible for the particular road. A track record on the timeline of the asphalting and the thickness of the surface will be developed.

The project will be limited to 500 km of roads in CBD area and will be extended to other parts of the city based on the results. At present, the BBMP has sent the action plan to the government, which is yet to approve it.

Speaking to DH, Somashekhara S, chief engineer, Road Infrastructure, BBMP said, “This technology will help us understand the condition of road with each stretch. By conducting it regularly, we can identify the roads which are prone to potholes and take necessary action immediately. We have deposited Rs 142 crore in an escrow account for road maintenance and we will use just Rs 1 crore for the pilot project. Once the action plan is approved, we will float tenders.”