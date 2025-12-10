<p>Bengaluru: US-based EdTech company Curriculum Associates has expanded its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india">India</a> centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengalur</a>u. </p><p>Since its launch in 2024, the centre has grown from 30 to nearly 250 employees. The newly expanded office at Prestige Tech Park now spans 40,000 sq ft—up from the previous 17,000 sq ft—and can accommodate 315 employees.</p><p>The expansion reflects the centre's strategic mandate to engage Bengaluru’s skilled engineering and AI talent and contribute directly to Curriculum Associates’ global product roadmap, the EdTech company said.</p>.Virtusa acquires Bengaluru-based SmartSoC Solutions.<p>India will account for 15% of Curriculum Associates’ global workforce.</p><p>“India now plays a critical role in how we innovate and advance our products. Our team in Bengaluru brings together deep technical expertise and access to world-class talent, accelerating the solutions we can deliver to teachers and students,” said Curriculum Associates CEO Kelly Sia.</p><p>From its inception, the India team was designed as a full-spectrum capability centre contributing to Curriculum Associates' flagship products, including the market-leading i-Ready platform. </p><p>Today, India’s teams are fully integrated across Engineering, Product Operations, IT Infrastructure, Data and Insights, Marketing, Sales and Service Operations, Finance, and People and Culture. These teams play a key role in shaping the company's global product roadmap and service delivery models, the company said.</p>.Telengana CM Revanth Reddy launches Google for Startups Hub in Hyderabad.<p>“India’s deep and diverse talent pool makes it the ideal foundation for this growth. While product and engineering remain our largest focal areas, India now powers nearly every function — from applications to AI innovation — building full-stack, high-ownership teams that deliver global business impact while deeply embodying our culture of integrity and empathy," said Curriculum Associates India Senior Vice President and Country Head Rajeev Kapoor.</p><p>With a team of more than 2,700 employees worldwide, Curriculum Associates develops research-based print and digital assessments and instructional materials that serve over 17 million students and more than one million teachers in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>.</p>