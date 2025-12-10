<p>Surat: A Jain man has approached the family court here seeking the custody of his seven-year-old daughter, claiming that his estranged wife has decided against his wishes that the child should take 'diksha' as a monk. He should be appointed the girl's legal guardian to protect her interests, said the plea filed under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890.</p>.<p>Judge S V Mansuri of the family court on Wednesday issued a notice to the respondent wife, seeking a reply by December 22.</p>.<p>As per the petitioner, he married the respondent in 2012, and they have two children. The couple have been living separately since 2024.</p>.<p>He had discussed the issue of their daughter embracing monkhood with his wife and agreed that the girl should become a monk after attaining maturity, the petition said. But his wife insisted that the child take 'diksha' (undergo initiation as a monk) at a mass ceremony in Mumbai in February 2026, it claimed.</p>.<p>In April 2024, his wife left home with their two children and went to stay with her parents, saying she would return only if he agreed to their daughter's `diksha', the petition alleged. Later she insisted on going ahead with the ceremony whether he agreed or not, it said.</p>.<p>Being only seven years old, his daughter cannot take such a decision on her own, the petitioner said.</p>.<p>His wife used to take the daughter to religious gatherings, and once left her alone with a `guru' at his Ahmedabad ashram without his consent, the man claimed.</p>.<p>Later, on learning that his wife had left the child at the ashram of a Jain monk in Mumbai, he went to meet the child but was turned back, the petition claimed. </p>