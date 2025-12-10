Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Man moves court against wife's decision to initiate 7-year-old daughter into monkhood

As per the petitioner, he married the respondent in 2012, and they have two children. The couple have been living separately since 2024.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 14:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 14:56 IST
India NewsGujaratTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us