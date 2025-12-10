<p>New Delhi: Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday eased the re-KYC process for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) by removing the requirement for them to be physically present in India during digital verification.</p>.<p>The relaxation is aimed at making the re-KYC process smoother and more accessible for NRIs.</p>.Sebi bans financial influencer Avadhut Sathe, firm from securities market; orders Rs 546 crore disgorgement.<p>In its circular, SEBI has decided to modify the existing provisions to ease re-KYC access for NRIs after receiving references from multiple stakeholders.</p>.<p>Under this, the requirement of physical location of the client being in India during digital onboarding has been relaxed for undertaking re-KYC for existing clients, the regulator said.</p>.<p>Re-KYC (Re-Know Your Customer) is the process of updating or revalidating a customer's KYC details with a financial institution or intermediary.</p>.<p>The digital KYC app will still need to use tools like random prompts, time-stamping, and geo-tagging to ensure the interaction is genuine.</p>.<p>While onboarding still requires an India-based location, re-KYC for existing NRI clients can now be done from abroad.</p>.<p>The app must also verify that the GPS location matches the country mentioned in the client's address proof and must block any spoofed IP connections. </p>