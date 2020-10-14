Now, traders can renew their licences online

Chiranjeevi Kulakarni
  • Oct 14 2020, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 02:12 ist
N Manjunatha Prasad. Credit: DH

Renewing trade licences will not have to be a time-consuming affair involving middlemen as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanakara Palike (BBMP) has introduced an online auto-renewal system. 

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad issued an order in this regard, stating that licences can be renewed automatically by making online payment. "The applicant/business need not submit any separate application. The applicant can download the digitally signed approval certificate through the portal without any physical tough point with the department," the order said. 

The move is part of the state government's efforts to simplify the business regulatory procedures by using technology. Renewing trade licence was seen as "another layer of regulatory and cost burden to the businesses". 

The commissioner's order also cited the Finance Ministry's recommendations for simplifying licensing systems which was followed by directions from the chief secretary's suggestions for introducing a transparent online system. 

The online, transparent, automatic and "non-discretionary" renewal system will also help avoid social contact. 

N Manjunatha Prasad
BBMP
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
Bengaluru
traders

