PES University to build medical college, to open in 2021

PES University will build a medical college and hospital on its Electronics City campus within the next 18 months. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 500-crore PES Institute of Medical Sciences and Research on Thursday.

The hospital will have 1,200 beds, including a 300-bed super-speciality wing, and will come up on a 10-acre plot.

M R Doreswamy, Chancellor, PES University, told reporters on Tuesday: “MCI guidelines mandate a functioning hospital for a medical college. We are planning to start the medical college in the 2021-22 academic year.”

Dr Suresh, a senior cardiologist practising at Stony Brook University, New York, will be the director of the institute.

Research on KGF gold mine waste

A team of professors and students from the university completed two-year-long research on the utilisation of gold mine waste currently deposited at KGF.

The team used the gold mine waste to prepare concrete blocks. PES University Vice-Chancellor Balasubramanya Murthy K N said: “We have developed and patented the technology to reuse the gold mine waste. We’ll submit the project report to the government for adoption of the technology.”

PES student gets LSE admission

A student from PES University has secured admission to the prestigious London School of Economics for a graduate programme in Human Resource and Organisation (International Employment Relations and Human Resource Management).

Abhiman S, from the class of 2019, secured a CGPA of 10 out of 10 and recently received confirmation of the LSE admission. Hailing from a middle-class family, Abhiman gushed: "I was preparing for the UPSC and had applied to the LSE on the off chance. I didn't seriously expect to get selected."

The admission process will take place in September.

Abhiman's father, Sathyamurthy H V, retired from state government employment while his mother is a homemaker. Abhiman would need about Rs 40 lakh to complete the year-long course, including accommodation. He's looking for sponsorship from the government. "For Abhiman's degree course, we took a loan of 4 lakh. We hope to get assistance from the government," he said.