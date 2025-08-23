Menu
Man repeatedly slaps woman for feeding stray dogs in Ghaziabad; arrested

According to police, the incident took place under the Vijay Nagar police station limits on Friday night.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 16:40 IST
Published 23 August 2025, 16:40 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabadstray dogs

