Ganesh Utsav: 120 years of unity & culture

<p>Belagavi: The installation of the first public Ganesh idol in 1905 under the leadership of freedom fighter Balgangadhar Tilak at the Market area here marked a pivotal moment in India’s freedom struggle.</p><p>It wasn’t just a religious event; it was a bold attempt to unite the people against British colonial rule. Over the past 120 years, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Belagavi has evolved dramatically, blending cultural heritage with contemporary social themes, making the City one of the state’s leading centres for public Ganesh festivities.</p><p>What began as a humble act of patriotism has grown into a massive celebration, with over 370 Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandals now actively participating across the City. Many of these mandals have completed more than 75 years, and a few have even crossed the century mark.</p><p>Each mandal is currently abuzz with preparations, working tirelessly to present impressive and thought-provoking themes during the festival. These themes range from narratives in Hindu scriptures to modern-day social issues such as environmental awareness, education, and addiction prevention.</p><p><strong>Creative themes</strong></p><p>Ganesh idols towering between 25 to 30 feet are being readied by skilled artisans to reflect the themes planned by the mandals. Some committees have already announced early arrival dates for the idols to give themselves ample time to build elaborate thematic pandals.</p><p>Speaking to DH, Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal, Market management committee member Vikas Kalghatgi shared a fascinating insight into the origins of the celebration. “The first public Ganesh idol was installed by Lokmanya Tilak on September 2, 1905, at the provisions shop of Shantaram Patnekar, with the presence of prominent local leaders including Govindrao Yalagi, Vishnu Patnekar, Gopal Patnekar, Ramchandra Murkumbi, Shankar Kalghatgi, and Vaman Kalghatgi,” he said.</p><p>He added that due to British surveillance, the office-bearers refrained from taking any photographs with Tilak to avoid attracting attention from the colonial authorities.</p><p><strong>Promoting fitness</strong> </p><p>The pioneer mandal at the Market continues to uphold its founding ideals. One of its signature events is the annual bodybuilding competition, designed to promote the message ‘health is wealth’ and encourage youth to steer clear of substance abuse and harmful addictions.</p><p>Other mandals across Belagavi have lined up a variety of programmes and events, each aiming to spark awareness and inspire community participation. Visitors from across the district, as well as from neighbouring Goa and Maharashtra, are expected to flock to the City to witness the grand displays.</p><p>As Belagavi gears up for yet another vibrant and socially meaningful Ganesh Utsav, the City stands tall, not just with towering idols, but with a towering legacy that continues to inspire unity, culture, and progress.</p>